MANILA -- Members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) expressed their gratitude to their fans in the Philippines in a video released on Monday.

The K-pop boy band -- composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai -- are the latest ambassadors of the local mobile services provider Smart Communications.

In the short clip uploaded by Smart, TXT delivered a message for Filipino members of their fandom called MOA, which is short for Moments of Alwaysness.

Each of them spoke in Korean, with English translations provided in the video.

"Everyone must be tired and worn out. We hope that our music and performances can console and support you," said Soobin.

Yeonjun added: "There were many people who gained hope and felt support after listening to our music and watching our performances. We are so grateful to all of you for thinking that way and we are very happy to hear that we give you hope and support. Thank you very much."

Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, meanwhile, assured their fans that they will continue to create music that can "cheer you up."

The TXT members star in Smart's latest ad for its mobile data offering.

Jane Basas, Smart's senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business, said they chose TXT as their newest ambassadors not only for their music, but also for their ability to connect with today's youth.

"Fans are naturally drawn to the music of TOMORROW X TOGETHER because of their signature sound," she said in a statement.

"The music is similarly distinct, as they connect with their listeners through personal stories about the challenges that comes along with growing-up," she added.

