K-pop singer Choi Youngjae performs at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, July 23, 2022.

MANILA — South Korean singer Choi Youngjae mounted Saturday a concert and fan-signing event in the Philippines, becoming the first member of the popular boy band GOT7 to return to the country for a solo event.

The 25-year-old K-pop artist took the stage of the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City for a "mini" concert aimed at promoting his second extended play "Sugar," released last June 21.

Choi performed songs off "Sugar," including the lead single with the same title, "Focus," and "Crema." He also sang and danced to "Vibin" and "Tasty," both from his 2021 debut EP "COLORS from Ars."

Impressed by the crowd's loud cheers, Choi vowed to return, saying he wants "to do more fun things with Filipino Ahgases" or GOT7 fans.

"It was pretty tough for me to come here in Manila to do activities [because of the pandemic]. But now that [restrictions are] easing, I promise to come here more often," he told fans through an interpreter during the afternoon show that ran for over an hour.

South Korean singer Choi Youngjae mounted on July 23, 2022 a concert and fan-signing event in the Philippines, becoming the first member of the popular boy band GOT7 to return to the country for a solo event.

Ahgases were also treated to a performance of GOT7's latest hit "NANANA" and 2014 debut single "Girls Girls Girls."

Choi even went down from the stage to interact with fans up close during "Girls Girls Girls."

In the evening, the artist hosted a fan-signing event, engaging in brief chats with supporters as he signed their copies of his new EP.

Choi's event kicks off what Ahgases online jokingly call GOT7's "tingi era," referring to the Filipino culture of purchasing products in small amounts, as three other members are scheduled to visit the country.

In the coming week, Choi's bandmate BamBam is set to host fan-signing events in Cebu City and Parañaque, before joining another GOT7 member — Jackson — for the "2022 K-pop Masterz" concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The band's youngest member, Yugyeom, is also scheduled to play at the New Frontier Theater on Aug. 19.

The septet last visited Manila in October 2019 for their "Keep Spinning" concert tour.

GOT7's members have focused mostly on solo projects since departing their original label, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021. The group dropped a self-titled EP last May, their first collection of new songs after leaving JYP.

RELATED VIDEO