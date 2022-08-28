Park Bom, Hyolyn, Be'O and girl groups Brave Girls, Loona and VIVIZ will perform at Popstival 2022 at the CCP Open Groups on October 21, 2022. Photos from the artists' official social media pages

MANILA — Filipino fans can meet more of their favorite South Korean artists through Popstival 2022, billed as a celebration of pop music featuring globally-renowned K-pop acts alongside talents from the burgeoning P-pop scene.

Producer Neuwave Events and Production recently finished unveiling the 6 Korean acts for the music festival, set to take place at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Open Grounds in Pasay on Oct. 21.

Save for rapper Be'O, all of the performers are female acts that competed in the popular reality TV show "Queendom," which wrapped up its second season just last June.

Here's some quick facts about Popstival 2022's K-pop lineup:

PARK BOM

Veteran singer Park Bom debuted in 2009 as a member of the iconic girl group 2NE1. During her time with the group, she already began releasing solo singles, notably "You and I" and "Don't Cry."

Park pursued a solo career under a new management company following 2NE1's 2016 disbandment and competed in the first season of "Queendom" in 2019. Earlier this year, she dropped the single "Flower," which features Kim Minseok of duo MeloMance.

HYOLYN

Hyolyn rose to fame as part of the girl group Sistar, known for its summer-themed hits such as "Touch My Body" and "Loving U."

After the group's 2017 disbandment, Hyolyn — who performed at ToyCon Manila in 2018 — started her own music label, where she continues to produce solo material. She participated in "Queendom 2" earlier this year, finishing fourth among the six contestants.

LOONA

It's common for K-pop artists to debut in a group first before pursuing solo careers, but female act Loona piqued the interest of many by reversing the process: each member was revealed with a solo song until all 12 of them came together for the group launch in August 2018.

After finishing second place in "Queendom 2," the group dropped the extended play (EP) "Flip That."

In a Twitter post, Neuwave announced that member Chuu will not participate in Popstival 2022 "due to her prior commitments."

BRAVE GIRLS

A K-pop group with an inspiring story, Brave Girls were on the verge of disbandment until their 2017 song "Rollin'" went viral in 2021, boosting the girls' popularity and saving their careers.

Shortly before competing in "Queendom 2," the quartet dropped the EP "Thank You," fronted by a disco-kissed single of the same title.

VIVIZ

Eunha, SinB and Umji are coming back to Manila as VIVIZ, which was formed following the surprise disbandment of their previous girl group GFriend.

Last July, the trio — which finished third on "Queendom 2" — dropped its second EP "Summer Vibe," led by the refreshing single "Loveade."

BE'O

Rapper Be'O, who is VIVIZ's labelmate in BPM Entertainment, gained popularity after appearing in the TV rap competition "Show Me the Money."

Be'O proved to be a hitmaker after 3 of his songs — "Breathe" (a collaboration with other rappers), "Limousine" (featuring Mino) and "Counting Stars" (featuring Beenzino) — topped South Korea's Circle (formerly Gaon) Digital Chart last year.

