MANILA — A local concert promoter has announced it would mount a one-day K-pop and P-pop festival in October.
The event dubbed Popstival 2022 aims to celebrate pop music and will bring together 6 K-pop acts and P-pop artists, Neuwave Events and Productions said in a Twitter post on Monday.
The festival will be staged at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21, Neuwave said.
In a separate post on Tuesday, Neuwave revealed the first artist in the festival's lineup — K-pop soloist Hyolyn, a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar.
Neuwave produced the "Be You" benefit concert last July, which featured performances from K-pop superstars Red Velvet and P-pop acts BGYO and BINI.
The local promoter is also in charge of Korean rapper Jessi's Manila concert in September.
RELATED VIDEO