#POPstival2022: K-pop, P-pop festival set in October

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 07:01 PM

Teaser for 'Popstival 2022,' scheduled to take place on October 21, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds. Photo from Twitter/@neuwave_events
MANILA — A local concert promoter has announced it would mount a one-day K-pop and P-pop festival in October.

The event dubbed Popstival 2022 aims to celebrate pop music and will bring together 6 K-pop acts and P-pop artists, Neuwave Events and Productions said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The festival will be staged at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21, Neuwave said.

In a separate post on Tuesday, Neuwave revealed the first artist in the festival's lineup — K-pop soloist Hyolyn, a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar.

Neuwave produced the "Be You" benefit concert last July, which featured performances from K-pop superstars Red Velvet and P-pop acts BGYO and BINI.

The local promoter is also in charge of Korean rapper Jessi's Manila concert in September.

