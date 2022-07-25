Recap: Red Velvet leads benefit concert in return to PH

Red Velvet sing "Hello Sunset" in front of their Filipino fans at the "Be You: The World Will Adjust" concert stage in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The benefit concert, coinciding with the National Disability Prevention and Awareness Week, marked their return to the country after three years. File photo.

MANILA -- With Mandubong lightsticks and feather dusters in tow, droves of ReVeluvs trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena as K-pop girl group Red Velvet headlined a benefit concert that celebrates people with special needs.

“Be You: The World Will Adjust” -- which coincided with the National Disability Prevention and Awareness Week -- featured performances from children with special needs, performer Lady Pipay, followed by Red Velvet’s performance and capped off with numbers by ABS-CBN P-Pop groups BGYO and BINI.

The five-piece group consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri (Kim Yerim) delivered electrifying performances of their chart-topping hits.

Red Velvet opened with its latest single "Feel My Rhythm," a dance-pop song which sampled Bach's “Air on the G String."

They followed this up with the late-2019 hit "Psycho" from "The ReVe Festival: Finale", and a surprise number of B-side “Hello Sunset” from its "Queendom" EP.

“Hello Sunset,” the closing song of “Queendom,” speaks of longing to reunite with a cherished someone -- quite fitting for eager Reveluvs who had been waiting for Red Velvet’s return to Manila after almost three years.

Lead vocalist Joy even taught the audience how to do the signature “confetti part” of "Feel My Rhythm."

Speaking in Hangul, Red Velvet's members said they hoped they were able to give enough courage and support to people with special needs through their presence in the concert, and urged their fans to do so as well.

"We hope we were able to give courage and support to those in need," Yeri said through an interpreter.

"If you know anyone, they need support and courage, so please help them too," Seulgi added.

Red Velvet closed its set with "Queendom" and the summer chart-topping hit "Red Flavor."

The last time Red Velvet visited Manila was in 2019 for KWMF 2019 Manila, headlining the concert alongside labelmates NCT 127.

Before that, Red Velvet visited the country for "Best of Best in the Philippines," alongside legendary K-pop act Girls Generation, and other Korean artists in 2015. They have yet to visit the Philippines for a solo concert.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol," Wendy was asked if the five-piece group had plans to visit the Philippines for a solo concert.

"Hopefully," she said. "Hopefully in Manila next time. See you soon guys!"

Beyond Red Velvet's return to Philippine soil after three years, performances of kids with special needs highlighted the concert -- from a piano set of "Reflections" to various other song numbers, which were celebrated by the audience with resounding cheer.

Special guest and OPM veteran Martin Nievera also paid tribute to his son Santino, who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), performing a special number alongside kids with special needs and their parents to close their talent showcase.

"With all your applause, with all the lights that you've given tonight, you've given then the moment they have been dreaming of in all their lives and they will remember this evening for the rest of their lives," Nievera said.

The show included vlogger Lady Pipay, who delivered a performance of a Jennifer Lopez medley, highlighted by an acrobatic act.

Homegrown P-pop talents BINI, sans members Aiah and Gwen, opened their performance with “Born to Win," "Na, Na, Na" and “Lagi.” Aiah and Gwen had to beg off the concert due to illness.

BGYO capped off the whole night with a 3-set performance of hits “The Light”, “He’s Into Her”, and “Tumitigil Ang Mundo”