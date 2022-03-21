Promotional photo for Red Velvet's new extended play 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm,' released on March 21, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@RVsmtown



South Korean girl group Red Velvet returned Monday with an extended play (EP) and music video for its single "Feel My Rhythm."

More than seven months after its last release "Queendom," the 5-piece act under SM Entertainment dropped the 6-track "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."

In a YouTube livestream ahead of the release, Yeri said the members' "ideas were reflected on this album, which makes it [another one of our] favorite."

The single "Feel My Rhythm" is a dance song that brings together "strong trap beats" and "elegant" strings, and samples "Air on the G String" by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, SM Entertainment said in a statement.

As of Sunday, the EP logged 516,866 pre-orders, marking the band's highest pre-order sales, SM said.

The release also comes a week after three of the members — Irene, Joy and Yeri — tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the group to postpone in-person events that were supposed to take place over the weekend.