WATCH: Red Velvet arrives in Manila for ‘Be You’ concert

Members of Red Velvet arrive Thursday night at NAIA Terminal 1, in time for their concert at the MOA Arena. Photos courtesy of @CrisliJackyy on Twitter

MANILA — Three years since their last concert performance for Filipino ReVeluv, members of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet returned to Manila Thursday, the night before their advocacy concert “Be You” featuring local acts.

Red Velvet’s Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri were escorted by tight security at the arrival area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, videos from fans at the airport showed. (Videos below are posted with permission.)

The members waved to onlookers and some fans who were inside the terminal. Filipino ReVeluv, or loyal fans of the “Pyscho” hitmaker, meanwhile gathered at the arrival exit of the airport to catch a glimpse of their idols.

Red Velvet’s return to Manila came a night before their scheduled performance at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday. Billed as a special advocacy concert, “Be You” aims to promote mental health awareness for people with special needs.

Red Velvet will be joined by P-pop groups BINI and BGYO, as well as dancer Lady Pipay.

The SM Entertainment group previously performed in the Philippines in April 2015 for “Best of the Best,” and in June 2019 for the K-Pop Music Festival.