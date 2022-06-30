Korean-American rapper Jessi is visiting Manila in September. Photo: Instagram/@jessicah_o

Korean-American rapper and TV entertainer Jessi is coming to Manila in September.

“Get ready to #ZoomInManila on Sept. 30, 2022 with the boss, #Jessi,” Be You said in a Twitter post Thursday noon.

Filo-Jebbies! We see you! 👀

Get ready to #ZoomInManila on Sept. 30, 2022 with the boss, #Jessi ! Full details coming zooooon!! 😎 — Be You (@beyouofficial_) June 30, 2022

It remains unclear whether the event is a fan meet or concert, but Be You said it would release the full details soon.

Be You is also behind the benefit concert featuring K-pop girl group Red Velvet and P-pop acts BGYO and BINI, scheduled to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 22.

The 33-year-old Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, debuted in South Korea’s entertainment industry in 2005. She has since become a consistent figure in variety shows.

Her recent hits include “Nunu Nana,” “What Type of X,” and “Zoom.”

RELATED VIDEO