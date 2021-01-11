Iñigo Pascual fanboys after rapper Jessi notices dance cover

Jessi left a comment at one of Iñigo Pascual’s Instagram posts, where the Filipino singer danced to Korean-American rapper’s hit single ‘Nunu Nana.’ Instagram: @inigopascual / @jessicah_o

MANILA – Iñigo Pascual couldn’t help but fanboy after Korean-American rapper Jessi noticed his dance cover of her hit single, “Nunu Nana.”

On Sunday, Jessi left fire emojis at the comment section of Pascual’s most recent Instagram post, which featured the 23-year-old Filipino singer dancing to “Nunu Nana.”

The song is the title track from Jessi’s “Nuna” album, released last July 30.

Pascual posted a screenshot of the comment on his Twitter account with the caption: “BROOOOOO! JESSI commented!”

In another tweet, Pascual also reacted to the recent news surrounding K-pop boy band GOT7, whose members are reportedly leaving their management JYP Entertainment.

Pascual was in disbelief as he initially thought that the 7-member group was going to disband.

got7 disbanding? Forreal? Theyre the reason i was introduced to the Kpop world tho... — inigo 💎 (@InigoDPascual) January 10, 2021

“GOT7 disbanding? [For real? They’re] the reason I was introduced to the Kpop world,” he said.

Fans, however, were quick to correct Pascual in their replies.

The GOT7 members’ contracts with JYP Entertainment are set to expire this month.

The group’s future remains unclear at the moment as JYP has not announced its disbandment. Various media outlets have also reported that the some of the boys are in talks to sign with other entertainment companies.

Member Mark has assured fans that “Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning.”

“The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end,” he said in a tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: