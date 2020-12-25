WATCH: Sandara Park, iKON’s Jay cover Iñigo Pascual song

Sandara Park and Jay of iKON cover Iñigo Pascual’s song ‘Dahil Sa’yo’ in a video released Christmas, December 25, 2020. Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA – Korean idols Sandara Park and Jay of the boy band iKON had a surprise Christmas gift for their Filipino fans.

On Friday, Park posted a video on her YouTube channel, featuring the former 2NE1 member and her label-mate singing Iñigo Pascual’s 2016 hit, “Dahil Sa’yo.”

Park also held out a sketchbook with the writings “Blackjack,” referring to 2NE1 fans, and “Mahal Ko Kayo.” Jay likewise held out a sign with the word “iKONIC,” the name of iKON’s fan club.

Both iKON and 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016, are under YG Entertainment. The agency houses other powerhouse K-pop groups such as Big Bang, Winner, Blackpink, Treasure and Akdong Musician.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines as an actress and singer after she competed in the talent show “Star Circle Quest.” In 2009, she debuted in South Korea as a 2NE1 member.

Jay, whose real name is Kim Jinhwan, briefly lived in the Philippines before debuting with iKON in 2015.

Pascual himself is a self-confessed K-pop fan, who counts BTS, EXO, GOT7, Seventeen and Dean among his favorite acts.