GOT7 members to leave label JYP Entertainment: reports

The members of K-pop boy band GOT7 shared this photo following reports that they would depart from JYP Entertainment this year. Instagram: @jaybnow.hr

Members of the South Korean boy band GOT7 are set to leave JYP Entertainment, the K-pop company that formed and managed the group for the past 7 years, according to a report by K-pop news site Soompi.

In its report, Soompi quoted a story from Korean news outlet Dispatch saying that GOT7’s appearance at the 35th Golden Disc Awards this weekend would be its last activity as a group.

“The GOT7 members are very close. They agreed to stay together, but they disagreed on the choice of their agency. After multiple discussions with the company, they decided to part ways,” a K-pop industry source said, as quoted in the Soompi report.

The contracts of the GOT7 members are set to expire this month. Various reports said the members are in talks to sign with other entertainment agencies.

In response, JYP Entertainment said it cannot confirm which agencies the GOT7 members are in contact with, according to the Soompi report.

“We will inform you once our position regarding GOT7’s contract renewal is ready,” the company said.

Following the news, the GOT7 members posted a group photo on their Instagram accounts with the caption “#GOT7FOREVER.” As of writing, only Jackson has yet to post the photo on Instagram.

The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER pic.twitter.com/WnRK852Txd — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 10, 2021

Mark also posted the photo on Twitter, assuring fans that “Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning.”

“The past 7 years have been the best years of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

“The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end,” he added.

The news also had Filipino fans talking as GOT7 led the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines, followed by “JYPE” and “7 OR NOTHING.”

GOT7—composed of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom—debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, one of the leading companies in South Korea’s idol music scene.

In late November, the septet released its first studio album, “Breath of Love: Last Piece,” with the title track “Last Piece.”

The group visited Manila last October 2019 as part of its “Keep Spinning World Tour.”