The members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunited at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Screenshot from YouTube livestream

MANILA — The members of disbanded South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited Sunday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States, nearly six years after splitting up.

The quartet surprised fans when Minzy, Bom and Dara (who is more familiar to Filipinos as Sandara Park) suddenly appeared on stage to join leader CL in performing the band's 2011 hit "I Am The Best."

Prior to this, CL was the only 2NE1 member who was expected to perform at Coachella, which was live-streamed on YouTube. She was a part of the "Head in the Clouds Forever" lineup of 88rising, a music company that focuses on Asian and Asian-American artists.

The performance set the internet ablaze, with "2NE1" topping Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics as of Sunday noon.

Fans have long been calling for a reunion of the members, who have remained close friends and frequently meet up since the group disbanded in November 2016.

The quartet debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, breaking the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female K-pop artists at the time with its hard-hitting hip-hop styling.

