Former 2NE1 members Sandara Park, CL and Minzy shared late Wednesday a reunion photo -- proof of the girls' enduring friendship years after the iconic K-pop group's disbandment.

The girls posted a black-and-white photo on their individual Instagram accounts. They did not provide details such as when it was taken.

Noticeably absent from the photo is vocalist Park Bom, although Sandara and Minzy tagged her Instagram account in their posts.

CL, who led the group during its seven-year run, captioned her post with "What's up we," a reference to the team's greeting.

The quartet debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, breaking the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female K-pop artists at the time with its hard-hitting hip-hop styling.

In 2016, Minzy left 2NE1 in April. YG then announced the group's disbandment in November of the same year.

Following the split, the members have pursued solo music careers. Sandara — a former ABS-CBN artist — has also remained active in Korean entertainment through reality and talk shows.

