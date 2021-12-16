South Korean singer-rapper CL recalled the pain she felt when she found out about 2NE1's disbandment back in 2016.

2NE1, composed of Minzy, CL, Park Bom, and Sandara Park, is behind the hits "Fire," "I Am the Best" and "I Don't Care," among others.

In a video released by AP Entertainment on social media, CL, whose real name is Lee Chaerin, admitted that, like Minzy, she also found out about the disbandment of the group through media.

HEARTBREAKING: Former 2NEI member CL (@chaelinCL), who is working hard on her solo career, looks back on the disbandment of the group. pic.twitter.com/1i8yb5NsQ7 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 15, 2021

“Well, I did too, to be honest. I was at a Thanksgiving dinner, and my phone blew up. But yeah, you know those situations… That was very heartbreaking for me," CL said.

“But like I said, now I have a lot of freedom and control over at least what I choose to do. So very exciting chapter for me,” she added.

After seven years of being together, Minzy decided to leave the group in April 2016 after declining to renew her contract with record label YG Entertainment.

Months later, in November 2016, YG Entertainment announced the disbandment of the group.

CL has since gone solo and released her debut studio album "Alpha" last October.

Her last single, "Lover Like Me," was co-written by English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie.