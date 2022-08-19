South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together or simply TXT will play for Filipino fans at a later date, after changes were made in the group’s concert schedule.

The two-day Manila leg of “Act: Love Sick” was moved to October 27 and 28 from October 15 and 16, according to Big Hit Music’s social media post. The venue is still at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dates for the quintet’s Jakarta and Bangkok shows were also rescheduled.

“Please note that part of the tour schedule has been changed and shortened while taking overseas quarantine regulations and the artists’ schedule into consideration,” Big Hit said in a statement posted in fan community app Weverse.

Tickets for Philippine concert will go on sale on September 18, according to local promoter PULP Live World. But the online pre-sale will open a day earlier on September 17 for fans who are registered on Weverse membership. Seat plan and prices have yet to be announced.

Composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyung and Huening Kai, TXT debuted in March 2019 under the same agency that also launched K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Last May, the five-piece act dropped its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” fronted by lead track “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

Past releases from the group include “Crown,” (2019) “Blue Hour,” (2020) and “LO$ER=LO♡ER” (2021).

