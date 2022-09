P-pop boy group BGYO will be joining CL, Epik High, Pentagon, KARD, DJ Soda, and GAHO x KAVE for a K-pop Halloween party. Screen grab from @/pulpliveworld on Twitter

P-pop boy group BGYO will be joining top K-pop acts in a special K-pop Halloween party this October.

PULP Live World announced Monday midnight the lineup for “HALLYUWEEN 2022”, which will be held on October 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Attendees can also look forward to performances from K-pop acts CL, Epik High, Pentagon, and KARD.

Korea's DJ Soda, singer Gaho, and band KAVE will also join the party.

Spooky has never looked this exciting! Happee Hour and PULP Live World present the country’s first ever K-POP Halloween Party, HALLYUWEEN 2022. Happening this October 29, 2022 at the @MOAArena SM Mall of Asia Arena.#HALLYUWEENPH2022 pic.twitter.com/MAmlPs1GIM — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 4, 2022

Tickets will be available starting September 25 at 12 noon via SM Tickets.

