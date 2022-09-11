NCT Dream are coming back to Manila in October for “I-Pop U 2022,” to be held at the Araneta Coliseum. They will be joined by labelmates WayV, boy group Golden Child and rock band Xdinary Heroes. (📸: DNM Entertainment) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/zlDb5HsL8M — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) September 11, 2022

MANILA — K-pop boy group NCT Dream is set to return to the Philippines with various Korean acts next month.

In an announcement, DNM Entertainment said that NCT Dream will be joined by labelmates WayV, boy group Golden Child and rock band Xdinary Heroes at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Oct. 21.

NCT Dream performed at the Big Dome just last May for “Begin Again: K-pop Edition,” alongside SHINee’s Key, boy band WEi and girl group Alice.

Only five members were present during the show as Mark and Haechan were touring in Japan with NCT 127, another NCT sub-group.

The quintet sang and danced to tracks it released during the pandemic, namely, singles “Hot Sauce,” “Hello Future” “Glitch Mode,” and B-side “Dive Into You.”

RELATED VIDEO: