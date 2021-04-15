K-pop star Kang Daniel talks about 'difficult' phase in new album

Promotional photo for Kang Daniel's fourth extended play 'Yellow,' released last April 13, 2021. Twitter: @konnect_danielk

MANILA — Kang Daniel has released a 5-track record that talks about "a difficult period" in the South Korean singer's career.

The extended play (EP) "Yellow," which dropped on Tuesday alongside the music video for the single "Antidote," is the third and final installment to Kang's "Color" series, his agency Konnect Entertainment said.

"'Yellow' is expected to pick up from where 'Paranoia' left off, exploring a more serious, introspective side of the artist," Konnect Entertainment said in a statement.

"The EP release will continue to touch on a difficult period in the young artist’s career and his process to find resolution in his darkest moments, discovering the silver lining between conflict and pain," it added.

The song "Paranoia" was pre-released on February 16. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Kang said the song was about "darkest part of my inner self that was hidden."

In the alternative R&B track "Antidote," Kang lyrically expresses his desire to escape from darkness.

The song's music video has racked up over 20.5 million views on YouTube in just 2 days.

In December 2019, Kang took a hiatus from the entertainment industry after revealing that he had been dealing with anxiety and depression.

He returned on March 2020 with "Cyan," the first installment to his "Color" series. The second EP, "Magenta," was released in August of the same year.

Kang rose to fame after finishing first on the second season of K-pop competition "Produce 101" in 2017, leading to his inclusion in the temporary boy group Wanna One.

Following the group's disbandment in 2019, Kang set up his own talent agency and pursued a solo career.

