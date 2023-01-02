Dolly, Darna and Drag: 10 breakout stars of 2022

MANILA — It was a long, long wait for Jane de Leon.
Between her introduction as this generation’s Darna and her TV debut as the Mars Ravelo superhero, there were cycles of pandemic lockdowns that delayed her launch, a change in format for the adaptation (from movie to series), as well as a switch in directors to take its helm.
Three years and a month — from the announcement of her casting in July 2019 to the teleserye’s premiere in August 2022 — that’s how long de Leon had to wait to see her rigorous preparation for the role come to fruition and finally come by her big break.
And it’s been a breakthrough indeed, as de Leon took flight literally, on screen, and figuratively, as an emerging household name and an in-demand brand endorser, thanks to the primetime exposure of her applauded portrayal of a pop culture icon.
Beyond earning praise for her take on Darna, de Leon has also drawn passionate fans — her individual supporters and those of her pairings with Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia — who frequently make the actress and the show trending topics on social media.
For giving justice to a coveted role and her meteoric rise to popularity, de Leon gets a spot in this compilation of breakout talents of 2022.
Joining de Leon in this yearend list are acts, artists, and personalities who similarly made significant progress in their career this year, whether as an overnight sensation or, like the millennial new-generation Darna, after patiently waiting for their turn in the limelight.
The following are un-ranked, and listed in alphabetical order:
ALTHEA RUEDAS
Actress-singer | Film, TV
- Starred in top-streamed Netflix film ‘Doll House’ with Baron Geisler
- Joined the cast of the primetime series ‘The Iron Heart’
- Cast in Cinemalaya 2022 entry ‘Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin’
ANJI SALVACION
Singer-host | Television
Won ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10’
- Released her debut EP ‘Kasingkasing Dalampasigan’
- Joined ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ as a regular performer
- Became a regular PIE channel host
CHAI FONACIER
Actress | TV, film
- Made international debut via thriller film ‘Nocebo’
- Joined cast of primetime series ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’
CHANTY
Filipino member of Lapillus | Music
- Debuted as a one-sixth of the K-pop girl group
- Embarked on media tour in the Philippines
- Signed as an artist of local talent agency Sparkle
DOLLY DE LEON
Actress | TV, film
- Starred in Palme d’Or-winning film ‘Triangle of Sadness’
- Won international acting awards, including from LA Film Critics Awards
- Earned historic nomination as Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes
- Cast in upcoming primetime series ‘Dirty Linen’
- Signed with US talent agency Fusion Entertainment
‘DRAG RACE PH’ QUEENS
Contestants | Reality show
- Became social media sensations
- Hailed first local winner (Precious Paula Nicole)
- Announced as cast members of a drama series (‘Drag You & Me’)
- Became recording artists (‘Pop Off Ate,’ Marina Summers’ ‘Divine’)
- Further popularized local drag culture
GAB PANGILINAN
Singer-actress | TV, theater, music
- Won best actress for ‘Still’ at the Asian Television Awards
- Returned to theater stage with ‘Mula sa Buwan’
- Released a top-streamed track, ‘Rosas,’ with Nica del Rosario
KAILA ESTRADA
Actress | TV
- Concluded first main role in a teleserye (‘Viral Scandal)
- Starred in first lead role in ‘MMK’ (March 2022)
- Led the cast of the finale offering of ‘MMK’ in December
- Starred in PIE channel’s ‘The Chosen One: Soap Opera’
SASSA GURL
Internet sensation, host | Social media
- Crossed over to mainstream as co-host of ‘Drag Den Philippines’
- Introduced as the 2022 calendar star of a whiskey brand
- Became a cover darling of numerous fashion publications
