Dolly, Darna and Drag: 10 breakout stars of 2022

'Darna' star Jane de Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' actress Dolly de Leon, and 'Drag Race Philippines' winner Precious Paula Nicole are among the breakout artists of local showbiz in 2022. Metro.Style/ TBA Studios/ World of Wonder

MANILA — It was a long, long wait for Jane de Leon.

Between her introduction as this generation’s Darna and her TV debut as the Mars Ravelo superhero, there were cycles of pandemic lockdowns that delayed her launch, a change in format for the adaptation (from movie to series), as well as a switch in directors to take its helm.

Three years and a month — from the announcement of her casting in July 2019 to the teleserye’s premiere in August 2022 — that’s how long de Leon had to wait to see her rigorous preparation for the role come to fruition and finally come by her big break.

And it’s been a breakthrough indeed, as de Leon took flight literally, on screen, and figuratively, as an emerging household name and an in-demand brand endorser, thanks to the primetime exposure of her applauded portrayal of a pop culture icon.

‘Darna’ actress Jane de Leon poses in front of a mural inspired by the Mars Ravelo superhero after its unveiling in June 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Beyond earning praise for her take on Darna, de Leon has also drawn passionate fans — her individual supporters and those of her pairings with Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia — who frequently make the actress and the show trending topics on social media.

For giving justice to a coveted role and her meteoric rise to popularity, de Leon gets a spot in this compilation of breakout talents of 2022.

Joining de Leon in this yearend list are acts, artists, and personalities who similarly made significant progress in their career this year, whether as an overnight sensation or, like the millennial new-generation Darna, after patiently waiting for their turn in the limelight.

The following are un-ranked, and listed in alphabetical order:

Photo from Netflix Philippines

ALTHEA RUEDAS

Actress-singer | Film, TV

Starred in top-streamed Netflix film ‘Doll House’ with Baron Geisler

Joined the cast of the primetime series ‘The Iron Heart’

Cast in Cinemalaya 2022 entry ‘Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin’

Photo from Salvacion's Instagram account

ANJI SALVACION

Singer-host | Television

Won ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10’

Released her debut EP ‘Kasingkasing Dalampasigan’

Joined ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ as a regular performer

Became a regular PIE channel host

Screenshot from the trailer of 'Nocebo

CHAI FONACIER

Actress | TV, film

Made international debut via thriller film ‘Nocebo’

Joined cast of primetime series ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’

Photo courtesy of Metro.Style

CHANTY

Filipino member of Lapillus | Music

Debuted as a one-sixth of the K-pop girl group

Embarked on media tour in the Philippines

Signed as an artist of local talent agency Sparkle

Photo by Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

DOLLY DE LEON

Actress | TV, film

Starred in Palme d’Or-winning film ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Won international acting awards, including from LA Film Critics Awards

Earned historic nomination as Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes

Cast in upcoming primetime series ‘Dirty Linen’

Signed with US talent agency Fusion Entertainment

Screenshot from 'Drag Race Philippines'

‘DRAG RACE PH’ QUEENS

Contestants | Reality show

Became social media sensations

Hailed first local winner (Precious Paula Nicole)

Announced as cast members of a drama series (‘Drag You & Me’)

Became recording artists (‘Pop Off Ate,’ Marina Summers’ ‘Divine’)

Further popularized local drag culture

Photo from Pangilinan's Instagram account

GAB PANGILINAN

Singer-actress | TV, theater, music

Won best actress for ‘Still’ at the Asian Television Awards

Returned to theater stage with ‘Mula sa Buwan’

Released a top-streamed track, ‘Rosas,’ with Nica del Rosario

Photo courtesy of Metro.Style

KAILA ESTRADA

Actress | TV

Concluded first main role in a teleserye (‘Viral Scandal)

Starred in first lead role in ‘MMK’ (March 2022)

Led the cast of the finale offering of ‘MMK’ in December

Starred in PIE channel’s ‘The Chosen One: Soap Opera’

Photo from Sassa Gurl's Instagram account

SASSA GURL

Internet sensation, host | Social media

Crossed over to mainstream as co-host of ‘Drag Den Philippines’

Introduced as the 2022 calendar star of a whiskey brand

Became a cover darling of numerous fashion publications

