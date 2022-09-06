How ABS-CBN helped Chanty of Lapillus thrive in Korea

Photo from PIE Channel YouTube channel

MANILA – K-pop group Lapillus member Chanty was reduced to tears when she looked back at her humble beginnings at ABS-CBN.

During her guest appearance on “Piegalingan” of PIE Channel, Chanty teared up as she watched a clip of her time with the Kapamilya network.

According to the K-pop idol, her journey with ABS-CBN helped motivate her during her arduous training in Korea.

“Super grateful ako sa lahat ng natutunan ko dito and dahil sa experience ko dito, nadala ko siya sa Korea,” she said. “Iyon 'yung nagbigay sa akin ng strength and ng motivation to keep going kasi sobrang hirap talaga ang training sa Korea nung time na 'yun.”

This is the first time Chanty returned to the Philippines after two years of training in Korea for the group.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala kasi two years na since bumalik ako dito so parang feeling ko nananaginip ako at ang sarap sa tenga pagdating namin sa airport Tagalog 'yung naririnig ko,” she said.

She was also overwhelmed by the support she received since returning to the country.

“Super grateful ako and humbled kasi paglapag na paglapag namin dito ang aming mga fans ang positive nang pag-welcome sa amin,” she added.

Chanty debuted with Lapillus last June when they released their debut single “Hit Ya.”

She took pride in the diversity of their group, coming from different backgrounds and speaking many languages.

“Since we just debuted, we’re going to focus on our promotions here in Korea, but our company as well as Lapillus, we have this desire to go more global and meet our global fans as well. For now, we only have English lines with the lyrics. Maybe in the long run, it could be possible [to include Filipino lines],” she teased.

Lapillus, composed of Chanty, Bessie, Seowon, Haeun, Shana, and Yue, are in the Philippines to meet their fans.

They will hold fan meets at Market! Market! in Taguig and Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces on Sept. 10 and 11, respectively.

The group is also scheduled to drop a new single album, "Gratata," on Sept. 22.

