The members of K-pop girl group Lapillus pose for photos during a press conference for their promotional activites in Manila, September 5, 2022. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — New South Korean girl group Lapillus cited their Filipino fans as one of the main reasons why they decided to visit the country for their first overseas promotions.

The 6-piece act, which debuted last June 20 with the single "Hit Ya!", counts former ABS-CBN actress Chantal Videla or Chanty among its members, bolstering its local popularity.

"The first reason we chose the Philippines is because we really know that we have a lot of Filipino fans supporting us," Shana, the group's Japanese leader, said through an interpreter at a press conference in Quezon City.

Shana said Chanty would constantly talk about the Philippines in their dorm, piquing the girls' curiosity.

"In the dorm, we asked Chanty a lot about how the Philippines is and she said it's a really warm country, a very energetic country. You can receive a lot of love from the fans," she added.

ONGOING: K-pop girl group @offclLapillus, which includes Filipino-Argentinian Chanty, holds press conference with Filipino media. | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/rtn0ug3Alo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 5, 2022

Lapillus arrived in Manila last Saturday for 2 weeks of promotional activities, which include media conferences, appearances on local TV shows and photoshoots.

Chanty, who is Filipino-Argentinian, said was "really happy" to be promoting with her group in her home country.

"I have so many words to describe how I feel right now, but I'm just really, really happy that I get to promote 'Hit Ya!', promote our group here in the Philippines, my home country, it's really an honor," she said.

"The Filipino people [are] so warm and accepting of our group and so supportive," she added.

Lapillus also wants to promote in the United States and Japan, where members Yue and and Shana come from, respectively, in the future, said "maknae" (youngest member) Haeun.

The girls also shared the Filipino food that they tried since arriving in the country.

"I had champorado when I arrived and I found it very delicious. Chanty also suggested I have garlic rice for breakfast and I did and it was very, very delicious," Shana said.

"Chanty introduced me to ube. I heard it from my fans, too, because of my hair color before and so I finally tried it, it was so good," said Yue, referring to her purple-tinged hair during "Hit Ya!" promotions.

Lapillus — which also includes members Bessie and Seowon — will be hold fan meets at Market! Market! in Taguig and Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces on Sept. 10 and 11, respectively.

The group is also scheduled to drop a new single album, titled "Gratata," on Sept. 22.

