MANILA — TV host and Maine Mendoza and actress Gab Pangilinan were among the Filipino winners in the 27th Asian Television Awards (ATA), which held the first of its two award ceremonies on Thursday.

The 2022 ATA announced the first batch of winners at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City, with a second awards show scheduled on December 8 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

The awarding event in the Philippines was co-hosted by Asian personalities, including the Philippines’ own Catriona Gray and Enchong Dee.

Mendoza was named Best Entertainment Presenter/Host for her program #MaineGoals, while Pangilinan won Best Leading Female Performance (Digital) for her role in the musical series “Still.” Both were not present to personally accept the award.

“Still,” a production of Viu Philippines, earned a second trophy for Best Original Screenplay, which was accepted by lead actress Julie Anne San Jose on behalf of writer Patrick James Valera.

Gray similarly accepted an award on behalf of the talent search “Top Class,” which she hosted. The Cornerstone Entertainment production was recognized as Best Original Digital Entertainment Program.

Among the Filipino nominees who were in the running for awards on Thursday were Christian Bautista (Best Leading Male Performance – Digital for “Still”), Julie Ann San Jose (Best Leading Female Performance – Digital for “Still”), Gray (Best Host/Presenter – Digital for “Top Class”), K Brosas (Best Entertainment Presenter/Host for “Sing Galing”), and Aga Muhlach (Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Suntok sa Buwan”).

The second ceremony of the 2022 ATA on December 8 will announce winners across a dozen more categories.