With bated breath, Dolly de Leon thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her nomination as best supporting actress in the 80th Golden Globe Awards for “Triangle of Sadness”.

Video: Dolly de Leon/ Zena Bernardo

De Leon, who just romped off with the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA), said the Golden Globe nomination is a huge honor that she shares with other Filipino artists.

“Thank you for including me in that very short list of very talented supporting actresses,“ de Leon gushed in a video she sent to ABS-CBN News early Tuesday morning from an out of town engagement.

"Hindi ako sanay sa nomination na ganito. Ang sarap! Sana mas marami pa sa atin ang makatanggap ng ganitong recognition because so many of us deserve it."

De Leon has been an international sensation ever since her acclaimed performance in Ruben Ostlund’s dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness” which won the Cannes Filmfest Palme d’Or best film last May.

She won raves for her fierce performance as Abigail, the Pinay cleaning lady who transforms herself as the leader of shipwreck survivors. She also recently clinched the best supporting actress nomination for the role in the Satellite Awards of the International Press Academy.

The Golden Globes, which will be handed out January 2023, is regarded as a precursor of nominations in the Oscar awards where de Leon is also one of the top contenders in her category. However, de Leon, who struggled for many years as a supporting player in scores of tv shows and movies , is not one to lose sleep over the possibility of being the first Filipina to be nominated as a best supporting actress at the Oscars.

Of more importance to her is the climb. “Fleeting naman lahat ito,“ she said in an ABS-CBN interview in the homecoming premier of “Triangle of Sadness” last November at Gateway Araneta City . “Mas na appreciate ko 'yung mga hardship na pinagdaanan ko,“ she said. “Kasi hindi ko mararating ito kung wala yon!”

De Leon is set to receive her LAFCA best performer award first week of January 2023 in Los Angeles before the Golden Globe Awards. She will be seen next in the new Kapamilya series “Dirty Linen”.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC