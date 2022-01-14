MANILA — Internet sensation Sassa Gurl was introduced on Friday as the new face of a whiskey brand, joining the likes of Bea Alonzo and Chie Filomeno as 2022 calendar babes.

“Ano na Bea at Chie, tara! Shot puno! Basagan! Chares,” Sassa Gurl quipped, as he shared snaps of the 2022 White Castle Whisky calendar.

Alonzo and Filomeno posed for Tanduay and Ginebra, respectively.

“Nagbunga na ang pagpapainom natin mga bakla!” Sassa Gurl wrote. “Para to sa mga baklang umaawra sa inuman at nazezero, eto na tayo na ang naka booking sa calendar gurl.”

The liquor brand released the same photos across its social media channels, with its own playful caption.

“Ngayong 2022, ang calendar model namin, ang laging nagpapainom tuwing may inuman. Ang aming White Castle 2022 Calendar Model, walang iba kundi ang Mima nyong busog, Sassa Gurl!

“Maya na kayo mag-maoy. Sinong nagsabing babae lang pwedeng maging Calendar Model? Ilabas nyo na ang White Castle at ang chaser, basta si Sassa Gurl ang pulutan ha? “ it said.

Aside from his witty TikTok videos, Sassa Gurl gained prominence on social media through his YouTube vlogs as well as his participation in urging the youth to be socially aware.