MANILA -- Former Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo is Tanduay's 2022 calendar girl.

Alonzo shared the news to her followers on Tuesday night as she released a behind-the-scene clip taken from the photo shoot for the calendar.

The black and white clip shows Alonzo donning sexy pieces like a corset and a bikini as the liquor brand's newest endorser.

"The secret is out! I am the TANDUAY CALENDAR GIRL 2022! Woohooo! Thanks to my Tanduay family for the warm welcome," Alonzo wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thanks to our incredible team for making it such a fun experience for me!" she added.

Tanduay introduced Alonzo as its newest calendar girl in a Facebook post on Tuesday, with the release of the video "The Perfect Match."

According to Alonzo, she was first offered to be a Tanduay calendar girl after she did the 2007 Star Cinema hit "One More Chance." The actress said "no" because she wasn't ready at that time.

"When I was asked the second time parang everything was just falling into place and I felt empowered, I felt like I was ready for a change and I was ready. I couldn't really think of reasons why I shouldn't do it so I said -- yes," Alonzo said in the short film.

"My idea of a calendar girl is someone who is empowered, someone who is confident and someone who knows what she wants. Somehow 'yung branding ng Tanduay resonates with me, with the branding that I want for myself," Alonzo added.

Prior to Alonzo, actresses Ivana Alawi, Barbie Imperial, Erich Gonzales, Heart Evangelista, Bela Padilla, Jessy Mendiola and Ellen Adarna posed for the rum brand’s calendar.