Chie Filomeno is Ginebra’s newest calendar girl

Ginebra San Miguel launches Kapamilya actress and social media vixen Chie Filomeno as its 2022 Calendar Girl. Handout

Just after leaving the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, actress Chie Filomeno continued her roll as she was named the 2022 calendar girl of Filipino liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel.

Filomeno, evicted from the reality series 2 week ago, was welcomed on Wednesday virtually by the Ginebra nation as its new face for next year.

This followed her inclusion in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Love In 40 Days”, starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

According to the Kapamilya actress, she was shocked when she learned about getting chosen as the newest ambassadress of the famous alcoholic brand in the country.

“Overwhelming siya. ’Yung moment na na-overwhelm ako at the same time nervous in a good way, and happy. And ’yung feeling na I am one of the girls na napili or women na napili for the calendar, super happy,” said Filomeno.

She said that she immediately increased her workout schedules from every other day to every day just to be prepared for the new endorsement.

“It's more than just being sexy. I want to be strong also. ’Yun talaga ’yung mentality ko. It's not about being sexy. It's being strong and also taking care of your inside,” the actress explained.

Asked about her feistiness, Filomeno said she has to be strong against her bashers, especially on social media.

“Kung ano ’yung nakikita nila sa social media, ’yun na ’yun. We are public figures but we're not public property. For me, I have to be feisty. Hindi nila dapat kami matapakan kasi tao rin kami. I am a strong woman in a good way naman,” she said.

With a combined following of more than 6 million on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, Filomeno, who is a fan of Gin Kings player LA Tenorio, said it was important during the pandemic to put such social media influence to good use.



“I use it in a positive way, to inspire people, because that is what we all need right now. We should use our influence to inspire and give hope. That has been my goal,” Filomeno said.

Meanwhile, GSMI National Sales and Marketing Manager Allan Mercado lauded the personality of the former PBB housemate, characterizing her as a modern Filipina that personifies the brand values.

“Chie Filomeno is a modern woman who is passionate in her work as a model, vlogger, youth influencer, and actress. Ginebra San Miguel chose her because she embodies the attributes that our products stand for – a modern Filipina who personifies our brand attributes of being ‘matapang,’ ‘ganado,’ and having that ‘never-say-die’ attitude,” Mercado said.

Filomeno joined the likes of Anne Curtis, Solenn Huessaff, Marian Rivera, and Pia Wurtzbach in the elite group of women who have graced the calendar pages of Ginebra.