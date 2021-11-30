Chie Filomeno opens up about closeness with Kyle Echarri

MANILA -- Even if they did not know much about each other before joining Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), Chie Filomeno said she became close to Kyle Echarri when they became fellow housemates on the reality show.

“Never pa talaga po kami nag-meet outside. Nakapagtrabaho po kami pero Zoom and boses ko lang po 'yung ginamit sa series sa ‘Click, Like and Share’ po. Sa ‘ASAP,’ hi hello lang po,” she said In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Cinema News.

Filomeno, however, mentioned that Echarri used to send her messages on social media before even if they weren’t close yet.

“Meron kasing private Instagram po. Doon ko napo-post 'yung mga hindi ko ma-post sa public account, very personal lang. And then magme-message po siya na ‘You got this, Chie.’ Super sweet talaga siya na nandiyan siya for me kahit hindi po kami magkakilala at all or nakakapag-hang out sa labas,” she said.

This is probably the reason why Filomeno immediately felt at ease with Echarri inside the PBB house.

“Parang naging madali lang makapag-open up sa kanya kasi outside pa lang, very welcoming na siya.”

The actress said Echarri became her confidant and he made her feel that he can be trusted.

“There was this one time na 'yung meditation episode namin, merong exercise na two minutes magshe-share 'yung partner mo and you will be quiet lang. You will be there for them lang. Si Kyle nauna na siyang mag-share. 'Yun 'yung pinakaunang beses na naging sobrang open siya sa akin na feeling ko I can be open also,” she said.

While they have formed a close bond, Filomeno said she has nothing but respect for Echarri’s love team with Francine Diaz.

“I really respect 'yung love team also ni Kyle na KyCine. Pero 'yung sa amin kasi ni Kyle, hindi ko siya masasabing it’s a love team. It’s more of like a special bond that we have na kaming mga nasa loob ang makakaintindi also,” she said.

As of writing, Echarri is also now in the “outside world” after getting evicted from the PBB house over the weekend.