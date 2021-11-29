MANILA -- Actress Chie Filomeno thanked Kuya or Big Brother or Kuya for the for the chance to be part of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" (PBB).

Dubbed as the "Calendar Vixen ng Antipolo," Filomeno also said she will forever cherish all the things she learned inside the famous yellow house.

"Isang linggo na ang nakalipas mula nung nagpaalam ako sa bahay ni Kuya. Hindi ko alam kung saan magsisimula pero gusto kong magpasalamat kay Kuya sa mga aral na habang buhay kong bibitbitin," Filomeno said on Instagram.

"Kuya, you always know the right words to say when we’re all an inch close to giving up at sa mga WOW mo mas napapatatag mo kami. Sobrang dami ko po natutunan while I was your housemate and will surely keep all of the learnings in mind and heart hanggang dito sa outside world," she added.

She also thanked Big Brother for giving her another family.

"Kuya, salamat dahil ipinakita mo sa outside world ang Chie na hindi pa nila nakilala at salamat dahil sa ’yo Kuya nagkaroon ako ng isa pang pamilya," she said.

In the end, Filomeno thanked all those who supported her "PBB" journey.

"Sa lahat po ng nagmahal at sumuporta sa journey ko sa loob at labas ng bahay, maraming maraming salamat po. Ramdam na ramdam ko ang overflowing love na ibinibibigay niyo! This is not the end of the journey for us. LABAN! 10 years in the making, worth the wait Kuya!! Mahal na mahal kita! Your Calendar Vixen, Chie," Filomeno shared.

Filomeno is the third evictee in “PBB” celebrity edition this year after John Adajar and Albie Casiño.

After her eviction, the actress said she will surely miss her fellow housemates, especially beauty queen Samantha Bernardo and actor-singer Kyle Echarri, the fourth housemate to be evicted from the "PBB" house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

