Milestone after milestone for Anji Salvacion’s debut EP

MANILA — Breakout singer Anji Salvacion has been reaching milestone after milestone for her latest music releases, her single “Dalampasigan” and her first-ever EP “Kasingkasing Dalampasign.”

On iTunes Philippines, “Kasingkasing” ranked No. 1 in the Top Albums chart, within hours of its release. It also charted No. 41 in Spain on the same platform.

The EP also dominated the Top Songs list of iTunes locally, with “Love You Like Crazy” at 2nd, “Best Mistake” at 3rd, “Happier Without Me” at 5th, “Kung Sabagay at 6th, “Hindi Madali” at 7th, and “Dalampasigan” at 9th, as of Friday evening.

Wow! ✨ @anjisalvacion is hitting milestone after milestone with “Kasingkasing Dalampasigan” 🫀🌊



— Star Pop PH (@Starpopph) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, on Spotify, “Dalampasigan” has reached 800,000 streams, according to record label Star Pop.

The single’s lyric video has logged 400,000 views, while its music video, released early this week, has drawn some 200,000 views.

The strong showing of Salvacion’s debut EP leads up to her April 30 digital concert, “Feels,” to be held on April 30 via KTX.ph.

