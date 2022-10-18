MANILA — Hit reality TV series “Drag Race Philippines” has been renewed for a second season, American company World of Wonder (WOW) announced Wednesday.

In an announcement, WOW also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

“Finally, Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Philippines: Untucked have both been officially renewed for second seasons,” WOW said.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last week.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: