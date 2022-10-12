Precious Paula Nicole is crowned the first winner of ‘Drag Race Philippines.’ Screenshot/HBO Go

MANILA — Precious Paula Nicole was hailed as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series on Wednesday.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

Precious Paula Nicole was up against Marina Summers as the last two queens standing. For the lip-sync for the crown, they performed “Sirena” by Gloc 9 and Ebe Dancel.

Crowned the first-ever “Drag Race Superstar” of the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole turned emotional as she said her first words as the winning queen.

“Life is precious and so are we. Let’s continue to inspire and let’s continue to love. I am Precious Paula Nicole, your Drag Race Superstar,” she said.

Precious got her first badge after impressing Regine Velasquez by impersonating her on stage. She was never in the bottom two but received negative critiques during the Divisoria ball challenge.

She was frequently at the top, particularly in four challenges: the Sagalamazon ball, pageant improv, makeover, and music video. Precious also won the Ru-lection mini challenge.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

