Inflation eases to 3.9 percent in December

But PSA notes rice prices rising faster

MANILA (UPDATE) — Inflation eased to 3.9 percent in December 2023, the state statistics bureau said on Friday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said this was slower than the 4.1 percent clip seen in November and was the lowest inflation rate in the past year.

This also brought the average inflation for 2023 to 6 percent.

The inflation rate in December was within the 3.6 to 4.4 percent range forecast by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Inflation eased last month primarily due to the lower year-on-year growth in the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the PSA said.

Food prices also increased at a slower rate in December at a 5.5 percent clip, compared to 5.8 percent in December and 10.6 percent in December 2022.

The PSA however also noted that “rice inflation increased further to 19.6 percent during the month from 15.8 percent in November 2023.”

The agency earlier said that farmgate prices of rice had risen to P21.96 per kilo in November from P20.60 in October, and P17.35 in November last year.

The Department of Trade and Industry also noted the phenomenon of "shrinkflation" wherein the size or quantity of a product becomes smaller while the price remains the same.

A survey by Pulse Asia in September showed that inflation was the most urgent concern of Filipinos.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the country’s benchmark target reverse repurchase rate (RRP) steady at 6.5 percent in their December meeting.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. has said interest rates are unlikely to be cut while inflation remains above the target range.

More details to follow