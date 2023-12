Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Prices of petroleum products will increase by up to more than P1 per liter during the final week of 2023, local oil firms announced Monday.

In separate advisories, the oil companies said the following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, Dec. 26:

Shell (effective 6 a.m.)

GASOLINE +P1.60/L

DIESEL +P1.70/L

KEROSENE +P1.54/L

Cleanfuel (effective 4:01 p.m.)

GASOLINE +P1.60/L

DIESEL +P1.70/L

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News