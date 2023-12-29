December inflation to settle within 3.6 to 4.4 pct: BSP

MANILA - Inflation in December may settle within the 3.6 to 4.4 percent range, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday.

"Higher prices of rice and meat are seen as the primary sources of upward price pressures in December. Meanwhile, lower prices for agricultural items such as vegetables, fruits, and fish along with lower electricity rates and petroleum prices are expected to contribute to downward price pressures," the BSP said.

Inflation eased to 4.1 percent in November amid slower increases in food prices, and lower transport costs as fuel prices fell.

However, rice prices have been rising in recent weeks, while meat prices generally rise during the holidays.

From January to November, inflation averaged 6.2 percent, which was above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Government economic managers said inflation is expected to further slow to within the target range next year, but economists have also warned that geopolitical uncertainties may still quicken inflation.

Inflation hit a 14-year peak of 8.7 percent in January as food and fuel prices surged.

The BSP has said that interest rate cuts are unlikely until inflation falls to within the target range.

Economists have said that faster inflation and high interest rates have dampened the country's growth.