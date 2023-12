Meralco linemen attend to an electric post in Tagaytay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Meralco is dropping power prices by nearly P0.80 per kiloWatt-hour (kwh) in December, after prices decreased in the spot market.

This means prices are dropping by the following amounts:

200kwh consumption - P159 decrease

300kwh consumption - P239 decrease

400kwh consumption - P318 decrease

500kwh consumption - P398 decrease

More details to follow.