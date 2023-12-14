BSP again keeps interest rates steady

MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday again kept the country’s benchmark target reverse repurchase rate (RRP) steady in its final meeting of the year.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona said the RRP, which banks use to price loans, is still at 6.5 percent.

This followed the US Federal Reserve's announcement earlier that it was keeping rates steady for the third straight meeting and signaled that they expect to make three rate cuts next year.

In late October, the BSP made an off-cycle 25 basis points rate hike in a bid to tame inflation, which had quickened in August and September.

Inflation, however, eased to 4.1 percent in November amid slower increases in food prices, and lower transport costs allowing the central bank to pause rate adjustments.

More details to follow.