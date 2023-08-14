FIBA: Scottie Thompson finally rejoins Gilas practice

Scottie Thompson during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Things are finally getting better and better for Gilas Pilipinas.

This is after reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson made his return to the squad’s practices for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as per Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone.

“He's back to practice. He practiced fully without restrictions last night,” the Barangay Ginebra mentor confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Monday.

Thompson missed the team’s trip to China due to a hand injury that he suffered in their Europe training camp.

The team went 3-1 at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament, but it was not without concern as Gilas also used the tilt to adjust their options at the point guard position which Thompson’s injury left a hole previously.

Over that course, the Ginebra superstar made efforts to quickly recover from his shooting hand fracture to be able to return to the squad’s practices as soon as possible.

Thompson rejoining the team further boosts Gilas’ campaign as they enter the final phase of their training camp for there are only less than two weeks left before the tip-off of the World Cup on August 25.

Before they face the Dominican Republic at the games’ opener at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the team will have a set of tuneup games against Montenegro and Mexico next week.



