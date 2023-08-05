Scottie Thompson (C) watching a Barangay Ginebra game during the PBA on Tour. PBA Images.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas suffered a big blow when top point guard Scottie Thompson sustained an injury during their training camp in Europe last month.

And while head coach Chot Reyes remains optimistic that Thompson will eventually be cleared to rejoin the team’s training for the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month, he said that the squad is also looking at its other options moving forward.

“Of course, we’re still [waiting]. Week by week kasi yung kay Scottie eh, depending on how his healing progresses,” Reyes said in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power & Play Podcast on Saturday.

“Remember, he’s our starting point guard, but right now, we are preparing for the eventuality in case na hindi siya umabot.”

At present, the team has Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Chris Newsome, and CJ Perez as some of the players who could play point for the team, and Reyes said that they are using their current tune-up games in China to experiment and know whose hands they should put the ball in if Thompson does miss the FIBA Worlds.

“Right now we are already preparing for the eventuality na in case hindi siya umabot. That’s why nakita mo yung end lineup natin last night was CJ. We were trying CJ to be the other point guard to play that role," Reyes said, following their game against Senegal last night.

Reyes also quipped on having another player who could and will not only handle the point guard duties but also create his own shot anytime the team needs it.

“We also have another point guard, wala pa rito. Pangalan niya Jordan, initials niya JC eh,” he said, pertaining to Jordan Clarkson.

Reyes then went on to commend one of the team’s revelations in Jamie Malonzo, who has even garnered comparisons to long-time Gilas star Gabe Norwood.

“The number one characteristic of Gabe is versatility. He can play different positions for us, minsan nga pino-point guard pa natin yun. He plays 1 to 4. We see the similar characteristics with Jamie, except siyempre he’s not really a point guard, but he can play the other wing positions,” he said.

“[Jamie] gives us versatility and athleticism. Undersized siya as our four, but he makes up naman with his jumping ability and his speed,” he added.

“From the time that he joined us, even in the previous windows until today, we’ve been very pleased with how Jamie’s game has been coming along.”

Gilas will need every help they can get as the World Cup looms with only under 20 days left until the games start on August 25.

They will face the Dominican Republic on the opening day at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

