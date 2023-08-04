Senegal turns back Gilas in pocket tourney

Gilas Filipinas failed to recover after Senegal's huge run in the payoff period during their face off at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament on Friday in Guangdong, China.

The Philippines absorbed a 72-64 defeat, its first in the pocket tournament.

Gilas was up by two points, 57-55, following successive shots by AJ Edu.

But Senegal mounted a furious 15-4 run to seize the game in the two minutes.

The Senegalese held off Gilas to register a second straight win. Like the Filipinos, Senegal also beat Iran.

June Mar Fajardo led the Philippines with 14 points, while CJ Perez and Dwight Ramos were the other players to finish in double figures with 11 each.

After a break on Saturday, the Filipinos will get another shot at Senegal on Sunday before ending their campaign the following day against Iran.

Earlier, the nationals cruised past the Iranian team B, 76-65, with Jaime Malonzo and Dwight Ramos leading the way.