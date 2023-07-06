Gilas' Scottie Thompson sustains injury in training

Scottie Thompson. Photo from SBP

After losing to Lithuania, Gilas Pilipinas suffered another setback after Scottie Thompson, one of its key cogs for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, sustained an injury during the team's European training camp.

"Scottie Thompson suffered a metacarpal fracture during practice in Kaunas, Lithuania," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Thursday.

"Thompson was immediately brought to the hospital for an x-ray where the fracture was confirmed."

Prior the incident, Gilas Pilipinas bowed to an eight-man Lithuania side, 90-80, on Tuesday.

The Philippine national pool is in the thick of preparations for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines.

The SBP said Thompson will be subject to another medical examination once they return home.

"He will be seeing a hand specialist after the team's arrival in Manila to determine the timeline of his return," it said.

