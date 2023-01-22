Scottie Thompson, wife Jinky expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines -- Blessings keep pouring in for Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson.

The reigning PBA Most Valuable Player announced on Sunday that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Jinky.

According to Thompson's post, Jinky is six months pregnant.

"Grace overflowing," the guard wrote. "I'm so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. One of God's greatest blessings is on its way."

The couple got married in June 2021, though Thompson would not confirm the development until October of that year.

Thompson, 29, is coming off another championship run with the Gin Kings in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, wherein he also earned Best Player of the Conference honors. He was the league's MVP in 2021.

