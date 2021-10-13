Months after his controversial wedding took social media by storm, professional basketball player Scottie Thompson has finally released a photo with his wife Jinky Serrano on his social media account.

Thompson uploaded a photo with Serrano, who is now using the athlete’s surname in her account handle, where they appeared to be enjoying a vacation at a resort.

The Ginebra Gin Kings cager only used emojis in the caption.

Thompson became a hot topic on social media in June after several reports revealed that he secretly tied the knot not with his long-time partner and fiance Pau Fajardo.

The news shocked their fans and netizens since they got engaged just last New Year’s Eve.

Thompson kept mum about his wedding but Fajardo broke her silence later on, saying she decided to move forward with her life after ending her eight-year relationship with Thompson.

“It has been a difficult time for my personal life. With this statement, I hope we can finally put a stop to all the gossip, and for me to finally reclaim my private life,” Fajardo started.

“Even when things regarding my relationship started to unravel publicly, I never felt I needed to release any statement. After all, I never regarded myself as some sort of a public figure, much less a celebrity,” she added.

She explained that she opted not to discuss the issue publicly, saying she would resolve it privately with the help of her family and friends.

“That said, I am deeply hurt. I ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with. To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement,” Fajardo said.