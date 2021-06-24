Pau Fajardo breaks silence amid reported wedding of ex-fiance Scottie Thompson

Photos from Pau Fajardo and Scottie Thompson's Instagram accounts

After news of her former fiance Scottie Thompson’s wedding made headlines, Pau Fajardo has broken her silence, saying she decided to move forward with her life after ending her eight-year relationship with the basketball player.

On Instagram, Fajardo said she is releasing a statement to finally put an end to the issue involving her past relationship with Thompson, which drew mixed reactions among netizens.

“It has been a difficult time for my personal life. With this statement, I hope we can finally put a stop to all the gossip, and for me to finally reclaim my private life,” Fajardo started.

“Even when things regarding my relationship started to unravel publicly, I never felt I needed to release any statement. After all, I never regarded myself as some sort of a public figure, much less a celebrity,” she added.

She explained that she opted not to discuss the issue publicly, saying she would resolve it privately with the help of her family and friends.

“That said, I am deeply hurt. I ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with. To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement,” Fajardo said.

“But I am now making the conscious decision to move forward with my life.”

She also apologized for several people who have been dragged into the issue that became trending topic for a couple days on social media.

Fajardo sought for understanding, explaining that she cannot control what other people are saying, especially online.

“I understand that other people may have been dragged into this, but it was never my intention to hurt or harm anyone. I'm sorry if there have been things thrown in someone's way. Please understand that I have no control over what people are sharing on social media on this issue,” she continued.

Fajardo also asked the public to focus on matters deserving of attention such as the pandemic, as she does not feel the need to escalate the matter publicly.

She also went on to thank the people who defended her but also requested them to stop making the situation worse.

“To the people who felt that they needed to defend me, I appreciate you. I may never get to thank you personally but know that your support means a lot to me,” Fajardo said.

“But right now, I would like to ask everyone -- if you genuinely care for me -- to please refrain from doing things that would further inflame the situation. I hope you will respect my simple request.”

Fajardo closed her statement by stressing that the post will be her last comment on the issue.

“This will be the last time I will be commenting on this issue. I kindly ask everyone to respect my decision. Thank you.”

Thompson and Fajardo became hot topics on the internet after several reports revealed that the athlete has recently tied the knot with a different woman, which shocked their fans and other netizens. This after the two of them got engaged just last New Year’s Eve.

Thompson has yet to confirm his rumored wedding.