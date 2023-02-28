Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson goes for a layup against Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson's teammates in Gilas Pilipinas refused to let the guard blame himself for two crucial missed free throws in their loss to Jordan on Monday night at the Philippine Arena.

Thompson had a chance to put the Philippines ahead in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifying game, but muffed two free throws with just 30 seconds left and allowed Jordan to stay ahead, 91-90.

They still had a chance to steal the win when Ahmad Alhamarsheh bricked a jump shot on the other end, but Ray Parks' turnaround jumper at the buzzer was off the mark.

Afterward, Thompson admitted that it was a painful moment for him.

"Sobrang dami kong nabigong Pilipino," the Barangay Ginebra star lamented.

His coaches and teammates were quick to remind him of his value to the team, however, with Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes pointing out that the Filipinos would not be in a position to win if not for Thompson's efforts.

The guard, known for his rebounding prowess, had drawn a foul after he grabbed the board off a missed three-pointer by Justin Brownlee.

"I told Scottie not to get down on himself. He wouldn't have gotten to the free throw if he didn't rebound it anyway. Siya rin naman ang kumuha ng rebound na 'yun, 'di ba?" Reyes said after the game.

"So you know, those things happen, and Scottie is going to be a much better player from that," he added. "It was his efforts that he got the offensive rebound, and unfortunately he missed. When it matters, I don't think Scottie will miss again."

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who is also part of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff, said on Twitter that Thompson's missed free throws should not be the primary takeaway from the game.

"Scottie missed two free throws? I didn’t notice. I did notice the D [defense] he played on [Freddie] Ibrahim in the 2nd half, the many assists to JB [Brownlee], the hustle, the energy, the rebound. What a blessing to have him on Gilas!" Cone tweeted.

Brownlee, who exploded for 41 points in the loss, also sought to reassure Thompson.

"Every player experiences that. It's nothing to hold your head down about. Scottie has made big shots and made big plays throughout his whole career, even big plays in this game. If he didn't make some of those plays, we would not even be in that position," said the beloved import.

"So two free throws, yeah they were crucial, but at the end of the day, we know Scottie can make those and we still believe in him," he added.

The sentiment was shared by the whole team, said Parks, who was proud of how they stayed together despite a poor start and the heartbreaking finish.

"Keep our heads up lang naman and don't let that pull us down lalo na parte ni Scottie," said Parks. "Scottie's such a great player, everybody, it could happen to anybody. We just wanted to let him know that we still trust him and at the end of the day, he's a huge part of what we're trying to do."