Gilas coaches Chot Reyes and Tim Cone talks to their players during their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifying game against Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- No player is assured of a place in the Gilas Pilipinas team that will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 -- not even Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson.

This was the emphatic statement made by Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes on Monday, after the Philippines concluded their campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers with a close 91-90 defeat to Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

That game saw Gilas erase a 25-point first-half deficit and tied the game late, but their rally ultimately fell short. The national team got a huge game from Justin Brownlee, as the naturalized player exploded for 41 points on 16-of-26 shooting on top of 12 rebounds and three assists.

Brownlee's performance in the February window of the qualifiers -- he had 17 points in Gilas' 107-96 win over Lebanon last Friday -- has raised questions regarding who will be the Philippines' naturalized player for the World Cup in August.

Clarkson, the Utah Jazz guard, is widely expected to suit up for the flag on home soil but some quarters believe that Brownlee has merited the call-up not just with his performance in the window but his previous achievements with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

"As regards who the naturalized player is, Justin has always known that he makes himself available for whatever is required by the team. If we need someone to play in specific tournaments, if we need someone to play as a back-up for Jordan Clarkson, he's willing to play that role," Reyes told reporters after Monday's game.

"Having said that, there are no shoo-ins in the team. There's no one with a lock, and that goes for everyone. So right now, there are no shoo-ins. That goes for all the local players, and even the naturalized players," he stressed.

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Clarkson played for Gilas in the August window of the qualifiers, where the Philippines lost to Lebanon on the road before crushing Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fil-Am guard averaged 25 points on 45.2% shooting, on top of 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in his two appearances. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has said that Clarkson is committed to playing in the World Cup, amd Clarkson himself is looking forward to the competition.

"Having that opportunity is gonna be fun. Hopefully, we get a good pool," he said during a recent interview at the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

But Reyes made it clear that the roster for the World Cup -- and even for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in May -- has yet to be finalized. The coach even hinted at the possibility of naturalizing another player, particularly if Filipino center Kai Sotto will not be available for the global showcase in August.

"We have another naturalized player, right? We have Ange Kouame, and we're not ruling out the possibility of even going out and looking for another 6-10, 6-11 guy. With all the uncertainty surrounding the Kai Sotto situation, if he's not gonna make himself available, then I think we have to think about that as well," said Reyes.

"Again, there are no shoo-ins for the World Cup, the SEA Games, anywhere," he stressed.

The only certainty is that the players who will make the World Cup team must be committed not just to the event itself, but to the build-up as well. Reyes plans to sit down with the team's brain trust to map out their plans leading to the World Cup, which includes overseas training camps and pocket tournaments.

"You can't just come and show up and be on the team, right? Doesn't matter who you are. You have to be able to be part of the preparation," said Reyes. "It's not just being available two weeks before and all that. It's not gonna happen."