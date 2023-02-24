Jordan Clarkson brings Filipino pride to NBA All-Star

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jordan Clarkson knew that this 2022-2023 NBA season will be one for the history books for himself, with his team, the Utah Jazz, undergoing a reconstruction of sorts and trading away some of the major assets, elevating him to a starring role.

The former NBA 6th Man of the Year is so far seeing career-high numbers as a starter, increasing scoring to 21 points per game along with four rebounds and four assists per game.

Maybe something he did not expect is to get the adulation and respect of fans from all over the world. At the recent All-Star games in his hometown of Salt Lake City Utah, Clarkson finished in the top 11in the voting among Western Conference Guards. He was quick to recognize his loyal Filipino supporters.

"It was amazing. I really always appreciate and love the support the Philippines has given me since I've been in the league, since I've been on my hoop journey," the Fil-Am athlete said.

No matter how far the Jazz go in the season and in the playoffs, Clarkson is already looking forward to his participation with Gilas Pilipinas at the 2023 Fiba World Cup to be hosted in the Philippines.

"Having that opportunity is gonna be fun. Hopefully, we get a good pool," he said.

Not many fans in the US and amongst the US media are aware that Clarkson is part Filipino. He takes these opportunities to declare how proud he is of his heritage, and even reminds them of what is tattooed on his chest.

"I'm proud, wear it every day. My grandma, tattooed on my heart."

Clarkson is one of the only few NBA players who have had a chance to play with both Lebron James and the late Kobe Bryant whose words continue to inspire and motivate him to be his best.

"Best advice was be you, be myself. I think that lasted forever now. His words, whatever he did, pushed me as a young player, coming up in the NBA," Clarkson said of Bryant.

It’s only fitting for Clarkson to wrap up his All-Star weekend by helping the Jazz go home with a Skills Challenge title as he shows the NBA and the rest of the world how comfortable and at home he is right now with the team.