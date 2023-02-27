FIBA: Gilas comeback falls short against Jordan

Jamie Malonzo of Gilas Pilipinas in action against Jordan in the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

BOCAUE, Bulacan -- Jordan thwarted Gilas Pilipinas' furious fightback in the second half for a 91-90 victory in their final game of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena on Monday.

Justin Brownlee tried to will the nationals to victory, exploding for 41 points. But Gilas could not complete their comeback as Jordan's defense held up in the end.

Led by Freddy Ibrahim, the bigger Jordanians showed their might inside the shaded lane to take a quick 12-5 lead in the first quarter. Dwight Ramos and Jordan Heading tried to stop the bleeding for the nationals, but the Jordanians still managed to stretch the lead to 33-14.

Gilas came fighting back in the second stanza with Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo rallying the team. But Dar Tucker did heavy damage against the nationals to keep Jordan ahead for a 60-41 halftime lead.



The nationals stepped up their defense in the third canto, holding Jordan to just 10 points as Brownlee, Heading and Scottie Thompson mounted a rally that brought Gilas to within six points, 70-64, going to the fourth period.

Gilas continued their assault, with Brownlee and Ray Parks connecting their shots from beyond the arc. Parks' triple tied the scores 81-all, but the Jordanians were able to recover and put up an 86-83 cushion.

But Gilas continued to grind it out and eventually tied it again, 88-all, with 1:49 to go.

Caden Alnajdawi pushed Jordan ahead, 91-90. Thompson had the chance to win it for Gilas but he missed both of his free throw attempts.

The Philippines had one last chance to steal the win, but Ray Parks Jr. misfired on a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Ibrahim finished with 19 points for Jordan, which also got 22 from Tucker.

Gilas Pilipinas now has a 6-4 record in Group E, while Jordan improved to 6-4.

The nationals came into the game from a morale-boosting 107-96 win over former tormentor Lebanon last Friday.

Jordan, on the other hand, was riding high on a 98-63 win over India which allowed the Jordanians to secure a spot in the World Cup.