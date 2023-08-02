Basketball star Scottie Thompson is now a college degree holder. PBA Images

MANILA -- PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson has finally graduated from college, eight years since leaving the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Thompson joined the multitude of college graduates who marched at the Plenary Hall of the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex on Wednesday to get his college diploma.

The Barangay Ginebra star player now holds a degree in Business Administration, major in Marketing Management.

"Gift ko itong pagtatapos ko ng college sa aming baby ni Jinky na si Aster Scottie Thompson," said the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart, in a report on the PBA website.

He played college basketball at the UPHSD in the NCAA from 2011 to 2015. In 2014, he was named NCAA Season 90 Most Valuable Player

Thompson was not able to join the nationals in their pocket tournament in China due to injury. But this allowed him to join some 671 Perpetual students who joined the graduation rites for school year 2022-2023.

Thompson was also accorded the Dr/BGen Antonio Laperal Tamayo Leadership Plaque for Sports and Athletics award during the commencement rites.

Last year, Perpetual retired Thompson's no. 6 jersey for his achievements in the field of basketball after being named the PBA MVP trophy and winning seven championships with the Kings.