WATCH: Injured Thompson practices shooting with left hand

From Scottie Thompson's Facebook page

Scottie Thompson may have injured his shooting hand but this doesn’t mean training ends for the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player.

In fact, the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart has been practicing shooting using his left hand.

In a Facebook video, Thompson revealed that he has been practicing shooting with his left hand.

“ALL LEFT! Araw araw sipag lang!” he said in the caption.

Thompson sustained a metacarpal fracture in his right hand during Gilas Pilipinas’ training camp in Kaunas, Lithuania.

This put his appearance at the FIBA World Cup later this month in doubt.

It also forced him to miss the national team’s stint in a pocket tournament in China.