Gilas Pilipinas' Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson. FIBA.basketball/Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

National team coach Chot Reyes believes Dwight Ramos will be able to join the Gilas Pilipinas pool training soon based on the result of the medical check-up on his knee injury.

The injury has prevented Ramos from joining the scrimmages in their recent European camp.

Reyes said they have nothing to worry about Ramos' injury.

"The initial reading of our doctor on the MRI of Dwight, there's no significant damage. He's good to go," said the team tactician in an interview with Andrei Felix on CNN Sports Desk.

"Medyo bone bruise lang. Pero of course, that's pending official reading of the actual test."

But it's different on the case of Scottie Thompson, who has been diagnosed with a metacarpal damage.

"Scottie, we already know it's metacarpal fracture. So we need to know how long it will take. Will be four weeks? Six weeks? So we're working on a worst-case scenario," said Reyes.

"If you ask Scottie, I'm sure, laban 'yan. But still we need to prepare on a worst case scenario. That's why we have a pool. Kasi you'll never really know."

Meanwhile, Reyes said things are looking well for all of Gilas' big men who came into their camp still recouping from various injuries.

"All of our bigs, I mean all of our bigs, June Mar (Fajardo), Japeth (Aguilar), Aj Edu, Poy Erram, Ange Kouame, went into the camp all recovering from injury," he said.

"I think nakundisyon sila sa camp... Not yet 100 percent, but at least now they are not coming from 0 base."